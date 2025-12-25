John Harbaugh denies a rift with Lamar Jackson, calling their relationship “A-plus”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh denies a rift with his quarterback, calling his relationship with Lamar Jackson “A-plus.”

Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun questioned Jackson’s work ethic earlier this week, reporting that Jackson has fallen asleep in team meetings and spends too much time late at night playing video games. Preston reports Harbaugh has become “tired” of the two-time NFL MVP.

According to Preston, the Ravens changed their practice schedule to the afternoon to accommodate Jackson.

Harbaugh addressed the report after practice on Wednesday.

“So, I don’t know where that’s coming from,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I’ve never seen that ever. That’s not something that I’ve ever witnessed, and I’m in every meeting.”

Harbaugh said his relationship with Jackson is solid, and the two had a “great conversation” on Wednesday morning.

“So I love him. Always have, always will,” Harbaugh said. “And I know he’s fighting like crazy to get back.”

Jackson did not practice again Wednesday as he works his way back from a back contusion. Tyler Huntley will start if Jackson can’t play against the Bears.