Replay overturns a Lions sack of Dak Prescott for a safety

  
Published December 4, 2025 08:48 PM

It appeared everyone, including Dak Prescott, expected replay to uphold a safety for the Lions with 5:36 remaining in the first quarter.

Jack Campbell’s sack of Prescott was ruled a safety on the field, giving the Lions a 5-3 lead.

Replay, though, overturned it, ruling that the entire ball was out of the end zone when Campbell contacted the Cowboys quarterback.

Even Prime Video’s rules expert, Terry McAulay, initially disagreed with the decision. After a Cowboys punt out of the end zone, though, Prime showed a view the league used to overturn the call, and McAulay then agreed with the replay decision.

The Lions have outgained the Cowboys 57 to 25.