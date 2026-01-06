Packers cut Clayton Tune, sign Desmond Ridder to active roster

Packers quarterback Clayton Tune got a chance to show what he could do on Sunday, starting the meaningless Week 18 game. The Packers did not like what they saw.

Tune was released today, 48 hours after going 6-for-11 for 34 yards in a 16-3 loss to the Vikings.

The Packers also signed quarterback Desmond Ridder to the active roster from the practice squad. Ridder will be the third quarterback for the playoffs, behind starter Jordan Love and backup Malik Willis.

Sunday was Tune’s second career start; he also started a game for the Cardinals in 2023. For his career, Tune has completed 21 of 38 passes for 112 yards with no touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 27.7.

Ridder has never played in a game for the Packers but has started 18 games in his career, 17 for the Falcons and one for the Raiders. He has completed 374 of 588 passes for 4,002 yards, with 16 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a passer rating of 82.6.

The Packers also announced that they signed wide receiver Julian Hicks, wide receiver Kisean Johnson and tight end Messiah Swinson to the practice squad.