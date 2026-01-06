Report: Kevin Stefanski will interview for Giants HC on Wednesday

It may not take Kevin Stefanski very long to find a new job.

According to a report from NFL Media, Stefanski is already slated to interview with the Giants about their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday.

Stefanski, 43, was fired on Monday after six seasons as head coach of the Browns. He accumulated a 45-56 record with Cleveland with a pair of postseason appearances with one win. He was named AP coach of the year after both playoff seasons.

Stefanski has been rumored to be a strong candidate for the Giants’ job since it became clear he could be on his way out in Cleveland.

The Falcons and Titans also have some reported interest in Stefanski for their head coach vacancies.