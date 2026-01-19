C.J. Stroud: I didn’t play my best this season, but I’ll be back and be better

The Texans lost in the divisional round of the playoffs for the third straight year and there wasn’t much reason to debate the reasons why they fell short against the Patriots on Sunday.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw four interceptions in the first half, including one that was returned for a touchdown, and he could never generate enough offensive momentum to make the most of Houston’s defense keeping them in the game well into the fourth quarter. Stroud wound up 20-of-47 for 212 yards in the 28-16 loss and said after the game that he was “just being careless with the football” on a day when ball security would have made a major difference.

“I look back and I just feel like I let people down, and I’m not happy with that,” Stroud said, via a transcript from the Patriots. “It hurts, and I’m not naïve to it. I didn’t play my best this year, but I’m going to respond. I’m going to keep my chest up, my chin up high, and I’m going to just keep battling forward.”

Stroud made reference to his play over the entire season and it was the second straight year of diminishing returns after he was the offensive rookie of the year. Stroud was asked about the perception that he has failed to grow as a player since the splashy start to his career.

“No, I mean, everybody is entitled to their own opinion,” Stroud said. “I know that I’m still getting better, and I’ve still got a lot of things to figure out. Year three for me. It will be year four next year, and I’m still learning every day. Had a new system this year and new guys and it’s something I’m still getting adjusted to. That’s no excuses, just I’ve got to learn from that. I don’t try to — I try my best to forget successes and failures. Regardless of what it is in that specific season, I’m going to learn from this, and I’m going to move on, I’ll be better, and I’m going to be back.”

The Texans had a subpar offensive line and a lackluster running game most of the season and injuries thinned their receiving options on Sunday, so Stroud is not the only place things fell short offensively for the Texans. The quarterback bears the burden, however, and he’ll need to make good on his vow to get better as the Texans move toward the kind of long-term contractual decisions that will chart the franchise’s course through the coming years.