Darren Mougey on Breece Hall: We want as many good players back as we can get

Jets General Manager Darren Mougey said at a Tuesday press conference that he believes the team can be competitive in 2026 and one way they could help that cause is by holding onto one of the best players from this year’s team.

Running back Breece Hall set career highs with 243 carries and 1,065 yards before sitting out Week 18 and he can become a free agent in March. Mougey was asked on Tuesday whether the team will push to bring Hall back.

“Breece is a good player,” Mougey said, via a transcript from the team. “I want as many good players back as we can. Like I mentioned, I met with probably 50 players yesterday, I met with Breece yesterday, had a lot of good conversations. So, we’ll go through this process and we’ll see how free agency unfolds, but we want to add good players.”

If they can’t come to terms on a long-term extension with Hall, the Jets could use a franchise tag to secure his rights.

“I won’t get into hypotheticals and contracts, or anything like that, but we’ll exhaust all the different options and see where that ends up,” Mougey said.

Hall was a second-round pick in 2022. He has 755 carries for 3,398 yards and 18 touchdowns along with 188 catches for 1,642 yards and nine touchdowns for his career.