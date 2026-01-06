Darren Mougey: Jets can be competitive and respectable right away

The Jets finished out the 2025 season by losing five straight games by a combined score of 188-54, which made it hard to see many signs that the team is moving in the right direction under head coach Aaron Glenn and General Manager Darren Mougey.

Glenn and Mougey remain on the job, however, and their Tuesday press conference was not filled with discourse about how far the team is from turning the corner. Mougey declared that he is more confident than ever in “what we have going” and said that he believes that work can begin to bear some tangible fruit next season.

“I believe we can be competitive and respectable right away. Next year,” Mougey said, via SNY.

Mougey pointed to the draft assets the team accumulated by trading Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams as well as their cap space as reasons to think that the future will be brighter than the present. There are a lot of places on the roster for the team to address with their picks and cap space, but quarterback will be at the top of the list.

Glenn noted at the press conference that Justin Fields and Brady Cook remain under contract, but neither one will inspire the kind of outside confidence that Mougey has in the team’s future and the GM said the team will “exhaust every option” to find a better solution at the position. If they can’t do that, patience in the duo’s work will likely be harder to come by at this time next year.