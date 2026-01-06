Jimmy Haslam: I take huge exception to people saying Browns are dysfunctional

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is not happy with suggestions that his organization is dysfunctional.

Asked about recently fired head coach Kevin Stefanski not being on the same page as General Manager Andrew Berry, Haslam brought up the word “dysfunctional” as one he does not appreciate hearing applied to his team.

“Some of you have said this is a dysfunctional building. I take huge exception to that. The two of them were just like this,” Haslam said with his two fingers together. “They talk all the time, their offices were next door to each other. I mean, is there tension in the building? Of course, this is a hard business and there’s lots going on, but the two of them worked together extremely well.”

Haslam did not respond specifically to a question about Berry trading Joe Flacco without Stefanski’s knowledge, but Haslam said Berry and Stefanski were partners in the decision-making process.

“If anybody says this is dysfunctional, or the two of them did not work well, that’s dead wrong,” Haslam said.

Now Haslam and Berry are seeking a new coach, one who can function on a franchise that hasn’t functioned well in all of Haslam’s years owning it.