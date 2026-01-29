Greg Lewis joins Titans’ staff as WRs coach

The Titans have hired Greg Lewis as their new wide receivers coach, according to Jordan Schultz of the Schultz Report.

Lewis spent six seasons with Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi in Kansas City.

Lewis joins Robert Saleh’s initial staff after three seasons as the Ravens’ wide receivers coach. He also coached the wide receivers with the Eagles (2016) and Chiefs (2017-20).

He was the Chiefs’ running backs coach in 2021-22.

Lewis played eight seasons as a receiver in the NFL.