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WR Gunner Olszewski carted off at Giants OTAs

  
Published May 29, 2026 02:20 PM

The Giants lost defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris to an Achilles tear this month and they had another member of the team go down with an apparent injury at Friday’s OTA practice.

According to multiple reporters in attendance at the practice, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski went down with a non-contact injury during a drill. The workout took a pause while Olszewski was attended to on the field and he was carted off for further evaluation. There’s been no word from the team about his condition.

Olszewski has spent the last three seasons with the Giants and he re-signed with the team this offseason. He had 10 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown last season and he’s been the team’s lead punt returner when healthy.

Someone else will have to fill that role if Olszewski’s injury is a severe one, but any decisions on that front will wait for a full diagnosis.