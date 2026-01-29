Donald Trump sounds off on Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub

Everyone believes Bill Belichick shouldn’t have been snubbed in his first attempt to enter the Hall of Fame.

Including the President of the United States.

Donald Trump chimed in on the issue earlier today, somehow linking the decision to the revised kickoff rule.

“It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and unwatchable ‘Sissy’ Kickoff Rule, that made it impossible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Trump said on social media. “Both are ridiculous and should be overturned!”

Somewhat surprisingly, he didn’t thank us for our attention to this matter.

The two issues have no connection. The NFL changed the kickoff rule to revive a dead play. Previously, there were hardly any kick returns. Now, there are plenty. Trump, for whatever reason, doesn’t like how it now looks.

The NFL has no direct role in the snubbing of Belichick. That happened due to the combination of a ill-advised voting process and the failure of at least 40 of the 50 voters to do the right thing and vote for Belichick.

Neither will change, any time soon. Belichick likely will get his Hall of Fame enshrinement in a year. The new kickoff rule is here to stay.