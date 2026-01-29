 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Other PFT Content

Donald Trump sounds off on Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub

  
Published January 28, 2026 10:31 PM

Everyone believes Bill Belichick shouldn’t have been snubbed in his first attempt to enter the Hall of Fame.

Including the President of the United States.

Donald Trump chimed in on the issue earlier today, somehow linking the decision to the revised kickoff rule.

“It is the same mindset that gave pro football the new and unwatchable ‘Sissy’ Kickoff Rule, that made it impossible for Bill Belichick to not be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Trump said on social media. “Both are ridiculous and should be overturned!”

Somewhat surprisingly, he didn’t thank us for our attention to this matter.

The two issues have no connection. The NFL changed the kickoff rule to revive a dead play. Previously, there were hardly any kick returns. Now, there are plenty. Trump, for whatever reason, doesn’t like how it now looks.

The NFL has no direct role in the snubbing of Belichick. That happened due to the combination of a ill-advised voting process and the failure of at least 40 of the 50 voters to do the right thing and vote for Belichick.

Neither will change, any time soon. Belichick likely will get his Hall of Fame enshrinement in a year. The new kickoff rule is here to stay.