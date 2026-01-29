 Skip navigation
Zach Orr to interview with Cowboys for a staff position

  
Published January 28, 2026 10:04 PM

Zach Orr has interviewed for defensive coordinator positions, including with the Chargers, but he is also interviewing for other jobs in case that doesn’t come to fruition.

The former defensive coordinator of the Ravens is scheduled to interview as an assistant with the Cowboys under defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Orr previously interviewed for the job that went to Parker.

The Cowboys also are scheduled to interview Cardinals cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, per Harris.

Orr was on the staff of the Jaguars with Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer in 2021.

He spent two seasons running the Ravens’ defensive unit.

Smith spent nine seasons in the college ranks before joining the Cardinals in 2023.

Since the hiring of Parker, the team has also interviewed former Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin, Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams and Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon for staff positions, according to Harris.