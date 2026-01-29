Jets announce interviews with five candidates for their OC job

The Jets announced the completion of five virtual interviews for its offensive coordinator opening.

They have talked to Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich, Greg Roman and Lunda Wells.

Bevell, 56, spent the past four seasons as the Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator in 2021 before taking over interim head coach duties for the team’s final four games.

Curry, 46, was the Bills’ quarterbacks coach the past two seasons. He was on the Saints’ staff from 2016-23, handling several roles during his time with Sean Payton. He overlapped with Aaron Glenn in New Orleans from 2016-20.

Reich, 64, is currently a senior adviser at Stanford. He served as the interim head coach for the Cardinal during the 2025 season, leading the team to its most wins since 2020. Reich has over a decade of NFL coaching experience, most recently as the head coach of the Panthers (2023).

Roman, 53, has served as NFL offensive coordinator for 12 of the past 14 seasons, with the Chargers (2024-25), Ravens (2019-22), Bills (2015-16) and San Francisco 49ers (2011-14).

Wells, 42, has spent the past six seasons as the tight ends coach for the Cowboys.