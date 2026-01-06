Report: Commanders fire OL coach Bobby Johnson

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. on Tuesday. They also have moved on from offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

Johnson joined the Commanders in 2024 when Dan Quinn was hired as head coach.

His first NFL coaching job came as assistant offensive line coach with the Bills in 2010-11. He also has coached for the Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Colts and Giants.

Johnson has been an offensive line coach the past seven seasons, three with the Bills (2019-21), two with he Giants (2022-23) and two with the Commanders (2024-25).

Quinn will head into his third season with several new assistants, including new coordinators, and on the hot seat.