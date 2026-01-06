 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Commanders fire OL coach Bobby Johnson

  
Published January 6, 2026 03:52 PM

The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. on Tuesday. They also have moved on from offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

Johnson joined the Commanders in 2024 when Dan Quinn was hired as head coach.

His first NFL coaching job came as assistant offensive line coach with the Bills in 2010-11. He also has coached for the Jaguars, Lions, Raiders, Colts and Giants.

Johnson has been an offensive line coach the past seven seasons, three with the Bills (2019-21), two with he Giants (2022-23) and two with the Commanders (2024-25).

Quinn will head into his third season with several new assistants, including new coordinators, and on the hot seat.