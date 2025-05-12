Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players

The Raiders have made some changes to their 90-man roster after this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The team announced that they have signed six players, including the previously reported move to add veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith. They made six corresponding roster cuts, highlighted by the decision to waive defensive tackle Matthew Butler.

Butler was a 2022 fifth-round pick and he appeared in 15 games over the last three seasons. He had 15 tackles and a half-sack.

The Raiders also released wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson. They waived offensive tackle Dominic Boyd, linebacker Amari Burney, wide receiver Tyreik McAllister, and linebacker Brandon Smith.

Smith was signed along with defensive end Jahfari Harvey, wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr., wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith, linebacker Wesley Steiner, and safety Jonathan Sutherland.