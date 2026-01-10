Dolphins want to interview Chris Shula, grandson of Don Shula

The Dolphins haven’t been to a Super Bowl since their coach’s last name was Shula. So why not interview a coach with the last name Shula?

Per multiple reports, the Dolphins have requested permission to interview Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. He’s the grandson of legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula.

Chris, 39, joined the Rams in 2017, as part of head coach Sean McVay’s initial staff. Shula became the defensive coordinator in 2024, replacing former Falcons head coach Raheem Moore.

Chris Shula is also the son of David Shula, who was hired to coach the Bengals at the age of 33. He went 19-52 in four-plus seasons.

Don, of course, is the all-time winningest coach in pro football history, with 328 regular-season wins and 347 total wins, including the postseason.

He became head coach of the Colts at 33, taking them to Super Bowl III. After joining the Dolphins in 1970, Don Shula led Miami to three straight Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl VII and Super Bowl VIII. His 1972 team went 17-0.

The Rams finished 17th in total defense, allowing 327.5 yards per game. They were tenth in points allowed, at 20.4. They begin their 2025 playoff run later today, with a wild-card game at Carolina.