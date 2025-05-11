LB Jaylon Smith to sign with Raiders after minicamp tryout

Jaylon Smith’s NFL comeback will continue with Las Vegas.

Smith is signing with the Raiders after the linebacker had a successful veteran tryout at the club’s rookie minicamp this weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Smith, 29, last played one game with the Raiders in 2023, making this his second stint with the team.

Aside from that experience a couple of years ago, Smith played under Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the Giants in 2021.

A second-round pick in the 2016 draft, Smith has appeared in 88 career games with 69 starts for the Cowboys, Giants, Packers, and Raiders. He’s tallied 11.0 sacks, two interceptions, 21 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.