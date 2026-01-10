Terrance Ferguson inactive for Rams-Panthers

The Rams will not have one of their young tight ends for Saturday’s wild card matchup against the Panthers.

Rookie Terrance Ferguson is officially inactive for the game after he was listed as questionable for the contest. Ferguson was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday and Wednesday before a limited session on Thursday.

Cornerback Josh Wallace (ankle) is also inactive for Los Angeles after he was listed as quesitonable.

Right guard Kevin Dotson (ankle) and receiver Jordan Whittington (knee) were previously ruled out.

The Panthers, however, have a healthy 53-man roster.

Los Angeles’ full list of inactives is: Ferguson, Dotson, Wallace, Whittington, cornerback Deion Kendrick, cornerback Darious Williams, and quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Carolina’s inactives are linebacker Krys Barnes, center Nick Samac, defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte, receiver David Moore, and defensive end LaBryan Ray.

Kickoff between the Rams and Panthers is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.