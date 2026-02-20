Patriots add $400,000 signing bonus to honor Mack Hollins’ receptions incentive

Patriots receiver Mack Hollins was having a solid 2025 season when he suffered a lacerated spleen in December, causing him to miss the last two regular-season games.

When he went out, Hollins had registered 46 receptions. He needed four more to secure a $400,000 incentive in his two-year contract.

With Hollins returning in the postseason to help propel the Patriots to Super Bowl LX, the franchise has now made a gesture to get Hollins that extra $400,000.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New England added a $400,000 signing bonus to Hollins’ contract to honor that incentive.

In his first year with the Patriots, Hollins reached 550 yards with two touchdowns in 15 games with 13 starts. He then caught six passes for 129 yards with a TD in his two postseason games — returning for the AFC Championship Game before playing in Super Bowl LX.

Hollins is under contract with New England for 2026.