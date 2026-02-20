 Skip navigation
Andy Reid will not attend scouting combine after knee procedure

  
Published February 20, 2026 01:38 PM

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will not be attending the scouting combine next week.

Reid told reporters in a Friday video conference that he recently had a procedure on his knee, so he will miss the festivities in Indianapolis.

“I’m on IR for about a second here,” Reid joked in his presser. “Not long.”

Reid noted that while the offseason has been longer than the Chiefs are accustomed to after missing the postseason for the first time since 2014 — and the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2017 — there is a silver lining in having the No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

“You try to find some positives in sitting where you’re at and why you’re there and the positives are you get yourself geared down and get better,” Reid said. “So, this has a chance to help you get better. And that’s how [G.M.] Brett [Veach] feels and that’s the way he’s going about it.

“And nobody wants to be picking at ninth, but we are — that’s the reality of it. And so, you dig in and you put a plan together and go for it the best you can.”