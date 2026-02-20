Curt Cignetti’s pay moves from $11.6 million to $13.2 million per year

Curt Cignetti has gotten his much-deserved financial reward.

The Indiana coach, who led the school last month to its first NCAA championship in football, has had his average salary increase from $11.6 million per year to $13.2 million per year, via Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com.

The adjustment was the result of a “good faith review” provision in his existing deal, sparked by the Hoosiers making it to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

He joins Kirby Smart of Georgia and Lane Kiffin of LSU as the only coaches averaging at least $13 million per year.

Cignetti’s latest contract, which runs through 2031, was signed in October 2025. It includes a $15 million buyout.

It’s unclear whether any of the 10 NFL teams that hired new head coaches contacted Cignetti. He said two days before the title-game win over Miami, “I’m not an NFL guy.”

Given what he’s done at Indiana, an NFL team looking for a quick turnaround should have as least picked up the phone.