Curt Cignetti: I’m not an NFL guy

  
Published January 17, 2026 12:29 PM

Curt Cignetti has engineered a remarkable turnaround as head coach of Indiana, with the program set to play for the CFP national championship on Monday night.

But don’t expect Cignetti to potentially do something similar in the pros.

Asked if he would consider an NFL job on Saturday, Cignetti dismissed the idea.

I’m not an NFL guy,” Cignetti said, via Brett McMurphy of On3.com. “I made that decision a long time ago. I’ve always been a college football guy.”

Cignetti has been a coach at the college level for decades and he’s won everywhere he’s been, most notably at James Madison from 2019-2023 and now at Indiana over the last two years.

While money can talk, it doesn’t seem like Cignetti has any interest in trying to translate his success to the pros.