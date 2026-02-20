Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill: There’s nothing happening there, we know what you know

Tyreek Hill is on the open market.

He’s posted himself working out in Kansas City.

The Chiefs could use some help offensively.

Eric Bienemy just returned to the organization as offensive coordinator.

Are you connecting the dots, too?

If it seems inevitable that Hill will rejoin the Chiefs at some point, head coach Andy Reid threw a little cold water on that notion during his Friday press conference.

“Yeah, listen, we go through everything and everybody. That’s how [G.M.] Brett [Veach] does,” Reid said. “I don’t even know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything. So, I’m sure he’s working hard on that part of it, trying to get that all straightened out.

“But yeah, listen, we talk about everything. So there’s nothing happening there, but we know what you know — that he’s out there and cranking away, trying to get himself back to where he can play, period.”

Hill suffered a torn ACL during in Week 4, prematurely ending his10th season. He caught 21 passes for 265 yards with one touchdown before the injury.

Two of Hill first-team, All-Pro selections for receiver came with the Chiefs — in 2018 and in 2020. He also was a first-team, All-Pro returner as a rookie in 2016.

In his six seasons with the franchise, Hill caught 479 passes for 6,630 yards with 56 touchdowns in 91 games. He also had 84 postseason receptions for 1,081 yards with five touchdowns in 13 games, winning Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs to cap the 2019 season.