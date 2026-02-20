Michael Bidwill gets pressed on the absence of a Cardinals team president

Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony for a new Cardinals practice facility likely wasn’t supposed to be contentious. It got that way, a little.

Via Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic, owner Michael Bidwill faced several questions about the fact that his franchise doesn’t have a team president.

Asked why the team doesn’t have a president, Bidwill said, “I am the team president.”

Asked why the team doesn’t have a president who is independent from ownership, Bidwill said, “I am the team president.”

Asked whether that’s the best way to operate the team, Bidwill said, “Next question.”

Only seven NFL franchises don’t have a president. The others are the Cowboys, Giants, Buccaneers, Bengals, Steelers, and Colts.

The Cardinals have a G.M., a COO, a CFO, a chief legal officer, and a chief people officer.

A team president would add an expensive line item to the budget. By doing the job himself, Bidwill avoids that expense. Which turns whatever the salary and benefits for the team president would be into additional profit.