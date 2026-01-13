Steelers haven’t even been competitive during their seven-game playoff losing streak

After Monday night’s loss to the Texans, the Steelers have now lost seven consecutive playoff games. And not only do the Steelers keep losing in the playoffs, but they keep looking like a team that has no business being in the playoffs.

The Steelers have been outscored by a combined score of 261-153, or more than 15 points a game. And even that doesn’t fully demonstrate how badly the Steelers have been blown out: In those seven playoff losses, the Steelers have never had a second-half lead, in all seven games they’ve trailed by at least 21 at some point in the game, and they’ve repeatedly scored garbage-time touchdowns that made the score look more palatable long after the loss was clinched.

Here’s a look at the Steelers’ seven straight losses:

2016: Patriots 36, Steelers 17: An AFC Championship Game blowout that was worse than the score looks; the Patriots took a 10-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. The Patriots led 36-9 in the fourth quarter before a meaningless touchdown and two-point conversion made the final score a little closer.

2017: Jaguars 45, Steelers 42: The closest of the Steelers’ playoff losses, it was 21-0 Jaguars early before the Steelers briefly made a game of it in the second half. Pittsburgh scored a meaningless touchdown and extra point with one second left to make the score look close.

2020: Browns 48, Steelers 37: The Browns took a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and led by double digits the rest of the way. The Steelers scored a meaningless touchdown and two-point conversion with 1:09 remaining to make the score look a little closer.

2021: Chiefs 42, Steelers 21: The Steelers took a lead when T.J. Watt picked up a fumble and ran it in for a touchdown to make the score 7-0. The Chiefs’ offense then proceeded to score touchdowns on its next six possessions. The score was 42-14 midway through the fourth quarter before the Steelers scored a late touchdown to make the final score look a little better.

2023: Bills 31, Steelers 17: The Bills scored three early touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead and never looked back. Two missed field goals by the Bills made the final score look a little closer than the game really was.

2024: Ravens 28, Steelers 14: The Ravens led 21-0 at halftime — a first half in which the Steelers’ offense never even crossed the 50-yard line. Baltimore spent most of the second half just running out the clock.

2025: Texans 30, Steelers 6: The Steelers kept it close for most of the game but were outscored 23-0 in the fourth quarter.