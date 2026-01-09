Ravens complete interview with Klint Kubiak

The Ravens have wrapped up another head coaching interview.

The team announced the completion of an interview with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. They interviewed Broncos quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Thursday.

Kubiak is expected to speak to a number of teams in the coming days and has an interview with the Raiders scheduled for Thursday as well. He’s in his first season with Seattle and the team’s No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs is both a big reason why he’s in the mix and why he’s available to speak to teams right now.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores are also scheduled for interviews with the Ravens and that number will likely grow before the Ravens are ready to hire their first head coach since John Harbaugh.