DJ Moore: Time in Chicago ran its course

Wide receiver DJ Moore experienced something new with the Bears last season.

The 2026 season was Moore’s first winning one in the NFL as he helped the Bears win the NFC North and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs before losing to the Rams. With that success coming in Ben Johnson’s first year as the team’s head coach, it seemed like the start of something big in Chicago but Moore won’t be around for what comes next.

The wideout is now a member of the Bills after being traded to Buffalo earlier this week. At a press conference on Thursday, Moore said that he was happy with how things went last year but felt that his time with the Bears had reached a natural end point.

“I’m excited. I’m excited for the new challenge and a new journey. I think my time in Chicago, it ran its course and it ended on a great note with it being a great season in how it ended,” Moore said, via the Bills’ website. “Now it’s time to do that here.”

Moore will be working with quarterback Josh Allen in his new home and the hope in Buffalo is that his arrival helps boost a receiving corps that came in for a fair amount of criticism during the 2025 season. If that happens, the Bills could find a breakthrough of their own.