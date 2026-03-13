DL Sebastian Joseph-Day agrees to two-year deal with Steelers

Free agent defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes $6 million this year.

Joseph-Day, who turns 31 next week, spent the past two seasons with the Titans, appearing in all 34 possible games.

In 2025, he totaled 41 tackles, two sacks, six quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

The Rams made him a sixth-round pick in 2018, and he has also spent time with the Chargers and 49ers.

Joseph-Day has recorded 314 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.