 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day agrees to two-year deal with Steelers

  
Published March 13, 2026 06:30 PM

Free agent defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal includes $6 million this year.

Joseph-Day, who turns 31 next week, spent the past two seasons with the Titans, appearing in all 34 possible games.

In 2025, he totaled 41 tackles, two sacks, six quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

The Rams made him a sixth-round pick in 2018, and he has also spent time with the Chargers and 49ers.

Joseph-Day has recorded 314 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles.