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Andre Cisco agrees to re-sign with Jets

  
Published March 13, 2026 06:55 PM

Veteran safety Andre Cisco will be back for Aaron Glenn’s second season as the Jets’ head coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cisco has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the team. Cisco’s deal is worth up to $5.25 million.

Cisco signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason and started eight games before needing season-ending shoulder surgery. He had 41 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Cisco was a starter in Jacksonville for three years before making the jump to the Jets. The 2021 third-round pick had 229 tackles, eight interceptions, 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles during his time with the Jaguars.