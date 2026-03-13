Andre Cisco agrees to re-sign with Jets

Veteran safety Andre Cisco will be back for Aaron Glenn’s second season as the Jets’ head coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cisco has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the team. Cisco’s deal is worth up to $5.25 million.

Cisco signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason and started eight games before needing season-ending shoulder surgery. He had 41 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Cisco was a starter in Jacksonville for three years before making the jump to the Jets. The 2021 third-round pick had 229 tackles, eight interceptions, 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles during his time with the Jaguars.