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Dolphins, David Ojabo agree to contract

  
Published March 13, 2026 06:11 PM

Edge rusher David Ojabo is moving on to the Dolphins.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Ojabo has agreed to sign with Miami as a free agent. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Ojabo was a Ravens second-round pick in 2022 and missed most of his rookie season while recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered at his Michigan Pro Day workout. A torn ACL ended his 2023 season after three games, but Ojabo returned to play in 27 games the last two seasons.

Ojabo had 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks in those appearances to go with seven tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in his first two years. The Dolphins will be hoping that a change of scenery can boost Ojabo’s productivity in 2026.