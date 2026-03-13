 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons agree to terms with DL Da’Shawn Hand

  
Published March 13, 2026 06:02 PM

The Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand on a one-year, $3 million deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Hand, 30, played for the Chargers last season. He started 13 games and saw action on 451 defensive snaps and 53 on special teams, totaling 29 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and an interception.

He spent four weeks on injured reserve after injuring his groin in a Week 5 game.

Hand entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Lions in 2018 and spent three-plus seasons in Detroit. He also spent time with the Titans and Dolphins.

In his career, Hand has totaled 131 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, nine passes defensed and four forced fumbles.