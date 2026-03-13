Falcons agree to terms with DL Da’Shawn Hand

The Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand on a one-year, $3 million deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Hand, 30, played for the Chargers last season. He started 13 games and saw action on 451 defensive snaps and 53 on special teams, totaling 29 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and an interception.

He spent four weeks on injured reserve after injuring his groin in a Week 5 game.

Hand entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Lions in 2018 and spent three-plus seasons in Detroit. He also spent time with the Titans and Dolphins.

In his career, Hand has totaled 131 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, nine passes defensed and four forced fumbles.