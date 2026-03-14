Jesse Minter: Ravens will create opportunities for Trey Hendrickson to wreck the game

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter says his new pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson, is going to fit perfectly with the defense being built in Baltimore.

Minter, who was the Chargers’ defensive coordinator the last two years before being hired by the Ravens this year, said his defense is going to put Hendrickson in a position to make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.

“He’s certainly a weapon,” Minter said of Hendrickson. “He’s proven that. The sack numbers speak for themselves. There’s a lot of different things that he can do for the defense. He’s going to draw attention, so sometimes you have guys that draw attention and then other guys have the opportunity to make plays. Then you have other guys start making plays, then less attention goes toward that. And then you want to get to the point where you can create as many one-on-one matchups for people as possible. Being creative in how we operate, how we set our fronts, and we’ll try to do as as many things as possible to create opportunities for Trey to wreck the game.”

Hendrickson has 81 career sacks, and the Ravens are confident he has a whole lot more in his future.