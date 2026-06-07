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Josh McDaniels: Drake Maye knows a hell of a lot more than he did last year at this time

  
Published June 7, 2026 08:10 AM

Last year, Drake Maye was an MVP candidate in his first season in Josh McDaniels’ offense. This year, McDaniels thinks Maye can be even better.

McDaniels said Maye is showing at offseason workouts that he has a firm grasp of the offense, whereas last year at this time, he was just learning McDaniels’ system. That makes a big difference.

“This offseason is different than last,” McDaniels said. “Last offseason, we were just getting to know the language and learning how to operate within a system of offensive football. This year, we’re trying to take that and then go to the next phase of that, the next level of that, in his case which is obviously playing the position of quarterback. He knows a hell of a lot more than he did last year at this time. He’s trying to either really turn the corner and perfect some things that he has an opportunity to do that with, or trying to learn a few new things and evolve as a player and as an offense. He’s had a great attitude. Super fun to be around every day. Fun like he was last year, but it’s a more accelerated version.”

With the addition of A.J. Brown adding a big weapon to the passing game, there’s every reason for the Patriots to be optimistic that Maye can be an MVP candidate again. McDaniels is liking what he’s seeing.