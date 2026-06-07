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Kayshon Boutte says he will attend Patriots’ mandatory minicamp amid talk of a trade

  
Published June 7, 2026 04:11 AM

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has skipped voluntary offseason work and is reportedly interested in getting traded. But Boutte will be with the team this week.

Boutte told WBZ in Boston that he will attend this week’s mandatory minicamp. As for talk that he won’t be a Patriot this season, Boutte says that’s not on his mind right now.

I try not to buy into it. At the end of the day I can control what I can control,” Boutte said. “As long as I’m doing what I’m supposed to do off the field, everything else will play out.”

The Patriots drafted Boutte in the sixth round in 2023, and after not doing much as a rookie, he has topped 500 receiving yards each of the last two years. The arrival of A.J. Brown may result in fewer opportunities for Boutte, which could be why he’s reportedly interested in an exit. But for this week, anyway, he’s ready to get to work in New England.