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Myles Garrett delivers in his first L.A. appearance

  
Published June 7, 2026 07:52 AM

As Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis learned last month, throwing out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game is usually a no-win proposition. Do it well, and no one notices. Do it not-so-well, and you never hear the end of it.

That basic truth didn’t stop new Rams defensive end Myles Garrett from giving it a whirl on Saturday. And it went very well.

Here’s the video. It was a strike from the top of the mound — and it had some heat on it.

Garrett wore a T-shirt with an image of L.A. icon Kobe Bryant in a Dodgers hat. If Garrett plays for the Rams like he played for the Browns, Garrett will be the guy on the T-shirts worn by L.A. fans.

For now, Garrett checked the box regarding his perfunctory first pitch at Chavez Ravine. Even if it would have gotten far more notice if the throw had gotten away from Garrett.