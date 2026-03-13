 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Geno Smith “eager to make things right” with the Jets

  
Published March 13, 2026 09:06 AM

Geno Smith didn’t meet expectations when he was installed as the Jets’ starting quarterback after being drafted in the second round in 2013, so it is hard to argue with his feeling that no one “could have imagined” that he’d be back with the team in 2026.

The NFL can take some crazy turns, however, and Smith is again a member of the Jets after this week’s trade with the Raiders. Smith spent his final two seasons with the Jets as a backup and his failure to make good on his first chance to lead the team’s offense was on his mind at a Thursday press conference in New Jersey.

“Just to come back now, to have an opportunity to continue to play this game that I love so much, and to be part of that organization again — the organization that gave me a chance coming out of West Virginia and really believed in me,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “Although it didn’t go exactly as planned, somehow, someway, we got back here. And I’m eager to make things right if I can.”

Smith spent five more years as a backup before returning to starting status with the Seahawks in 2022 and reviving his career. He said on Thursday that his unusual career path has “helped me grow mentally, emotionally, physically as well as just cerebrally as a quarterback” and the Jets are hoping to reap the benefits of how Smith has changed since his first time in their uniform.