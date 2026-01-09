Packers-Bears meet for third time ever in postseason

Saturday night’s Packers-Bears game will be the third time the two teams have met in 34 days. It’ll also be only the third time they’ve ever met in the postseason.

Overall, it’ll be the 213th game between Green Bay and Chicago. The Packers lead the series, 109-97-6. The teams have split their prior playoff games.

The first happened in 1941, in a Western Division playoff. The Bears won, 33-14. In 2010, they met in the NFC Championship. The Packers won, 21-14. With the victory, Green Bay advanced to (and won) its most recent Super Bowl.

This year, they’ve split the regular-season series, with the Bears staging a fourth-quarter comeback (down 16-6 with 5:03 to play) to win in overtime. It’s one of four straight losses by the Packers to end the regular season.

Green Bay hasn’t won a game since beating the Bears at Lambeau Field in Week 14. The next week at Denver, linebacker Micah Parsons suffered a torn ACL. The Packers lost that game and the next three.

Via NBC Sports research, the Packers are only the fourth team in NFL history to enter the playoffs on a four-game losing streak. The 1986 Jets lost five in a row, and the 1999 Lions and 2024 Steelers lost four in a row. (The Jets won their wild-card game against the Chiefs; the Lions and Steelers lost in the opening round of the postseason.)

The Packers are nevertheless favored by 1.5-points, despite being the No. 7 seed. Since the playoffs expanded to seven teams per conference, the Packers are the only seventh seed to win a playoff game, beating the Cowboys in Dallas two years ago.