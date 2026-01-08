 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers can surpass Patrick Mahomes for the second-most playoff TD passes ever

  
Published January 8, 2026 06:55 AM

Tom Brady threw 88 touchdown passes in the playoffs in his career, so many that there’s not even a close second. But there is a close race for second.

Currently, Patrick Mahomes has the second-most touchdown passes in the playoffs in NFL history, with 46. But Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could move ahead of Mahomes on Monday night.

Rodgers has thrown 45 touchdown passes in the playoffs tied for third all-time with Joe Montana. If Rodgers throws one touchdown against the Texans he’ll tie Mahomes, and if he throws two he’ll move ahead of Mahomes. If the Steelers win and Rodgers’ playoff run continues, he has a chance to move well ahead of Mahomes on the all-time playoff touchdown list.

Given that Rodgers is 42 years old and Mahomes is 30, by the time they’re both retired Mahomes is likely to have far more playoff touchdown passes than Rodgers has. And Mahomes might even have a chance of threatening Brady’s record.

But this year, while Mahomes is at home recovering from knee surgery and Rodgers is in the playoffs, may be Rodgers’ chance to move ahead of Mahomes, and second only to Brady, on the career playoff touchdown pass list.