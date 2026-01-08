Maxx Crosby announces successful surgery, predicts “greatest year yet”

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby had surgery on his left knee on Wednesday and pronounced it a success.

“Clean Up Time. Successful Surgery. Expecting 200% recovery,” Crosby wrote on social media. “Year 8 Will Be The Greatest Year Yet.”

Crosby wanted to play through his knee injury at the end of the season, and the Raiders’ decision to shut him down with two games remaining led to tension with the organization. Given that the Raiders are rebuilding from a highly disappointing one-year experiment with Pete Carroll and have the first overall pick in the draft, it’s reasonable to wonder whether Crosby’s “greatest year yet” will be in Las Vegas, or elsewhere.

The 28-year-old Crosby has four years left on his contract and a $30 million guaranteed salary for the 2026 season. He has nothing guaranteed on his deal beyond 2026.