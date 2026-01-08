Ravens to interview Vance Joseph, Davis Webb on Thursday

The Ravens are getting the ball rolling on their first head coaching search in nearly 20 years on Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they will interview a pair of Broncos assistants. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb will both interview remotely during their bye week.

Joseph had a two-year stint as the Broncos’ head coach in 2017 and 2018, and he has returned to the candidate ranks thanks to his strong work running the defense for Sean Payton the last couple of years. He’s drawn a lot of interest from teams in this cycle.

Webb is just three years into his coaching career, which makes him a new addition to those ranks. He’s also been linked with the Raiders.