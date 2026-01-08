 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens to interview Vance Joseph, Davis Webb on Thursday

  
Published January 8, 2026 07:10 AM

The Ravens are getting the ball rolling on their first head coaching search in nearly 20 years on Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they will interview a pair of Broncos assistants. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb will both interview remotely during their bye week.

Joseph had a two-year stint as the Broncos’ head coach in 2017 and 2018, and he has returned to the candidate ranks thanks to his strong work running the defense for Sean Payton the last couple of years. He’s drawn a lot of interest from teams in this cycle.

Webb is just three years into his coaching career, which makes him a new addition to those ranks. He’s also been linked with the Raiders.