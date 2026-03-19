Caleb Williams seeks trademark protection for “Iceman”

As George Costanza learned in his effort to be known as T-Bone, it’s not easy to create your own nickname. That isn’t stopping Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams has applied for multiple trademark protections as to the term “Iceman.”

A search of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records shows that multiple filings were made on March 16, 2026, with the intent of using the term on: eyewear; sunglasses; downloadable posters; downloadable computer software featuring digital trading cards; athletic bags; tote bags; backpacks; luggage; water bottles sold empty; sports bottles sold empty; plastic water bottles sold empty; mugs; sweatshirts; shirts; tee shirts; hats; jerseys; jackets; vests; athletic sporting goods, athletic and sports equipment; footballs; and balls for games.

Williams’s attorney, Josh Gerben, explained the effort in a blog post, with the name tied to the “silhouette of Williams mid-throw, inspired by a pivotal fourth-and-8 play during a playoff matchup in Green Bay last season.”

Some compared the image to the Michael Jordan “Jumpman” logo. Jumpman, Iceman. You get the idea.

Hopefully, Caleb will beat Neil Watkins from accounting to Iceman.