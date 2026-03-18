NFL officially announces 2026 proposals from Steelers and Browns

For those of you who follow this space closely (and thank you for that), this news isn’t news. Regardless, the NFL has announced something you already knew.

The proposals to be considered by owners at the NFL’s annual meetings coming later this month in Phoenix include two made by individual teams.

The league posted on Twitter the proposals from the Steelers and Browns. Pittsburgh wants to make permanent the one-year change that gave teams the ability to speak directly to up to five unrestricted free agents during the negotiating window, and to make travel arrangements during the pre-free agency period. Cleveland wants to expand the range of draft picks that may be traded from three years to five.

Both proposals will require 24 votes to pass.

The league also said that the 2026 proposals from the Competition Committee will be revealed next week.

Not mentioned were the Rams’ proposals arising from the nutty two-point play in their Week 16 overtime loss at Seattle. We’re currently checking to see whether those proposals remain on the table, or whether they were withdrawn.