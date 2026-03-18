 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodsonrodgers_260318.jpg
Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_seahawksopener_260318.jpg
Report: Seahawks will open season on a Wednesday
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260318.jpg
Questions still surround Lamar and Ravens

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woodsonrodgers_260318.jpg
Why are Steelers still waiting for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_seahawksopener_260318.jpg
Report: Seahawks will open season on a Wednesday
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260318.jpg
Questions still surround Lamar and Ravens

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL officially announces 2026 proposals from Steelers and Browns

  
Published March 18, 2026 07:46 PM

For those of you who follow this space closely (and thank you for that), this news isn’t news. Regardless, the NFL has announced something you already knew.

The proposals to be considered by owners at the NFL’s annual meetings coming later this month in Phoenix include two made by individual teams.

The league posted on Twitter the proposals from the Steelers and Browns. Pittsburgh wants to make permanent the one-year change that gave teams the ability to speak directly to up to five unrestricted free agents during the negotiating window, and to make travel arrangements during the pre-free agency period. Cleveland wants to expand the range of draft picks that may be traded from three years to five.

Both proposals will require 24 votes to pass.

The league also said that the 2026 proposals from the Competition Committee will be revealed next week.

Not mentioned were the Rams’ proposals arising from the nutty two-point play in their Week 16 overtime loss at Seattle. We’re currently checking to see whether those proposals remain on the table, or whether they were withdrawn.