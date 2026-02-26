Browns propose expanding limit for trading draft picks from three years to five

As expected, the push has officially commenced to expand the ability to trade future draft picks.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Browns have proposed an amendment to Article XVI, Section 16.6 of the NFL Constitution & Bylaws “to allow draft selections to be traded up to five (5) seasons in the future.”

The current limit (which isn’t articulated in the Constitution & Bylaws) is three years.

Cleveland’s proposal would require 24 votes to pass. The subject will be discussed and possibly voted on in March. It also could be tabled until the May meetings.

Why not allow teams to go five years into the future, if they want? Why not allow them to go 10 years into the future? The teams should be allowed to fashion any any all trades they choose.