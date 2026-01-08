Jason Witten will coach tight ends at Oklahoma

Former NFL tight end Jason Witten’s coaching career is shifting to the next level.

Per multiple reports, Witten will become the tight ends coach at Oklahoma.

Witten has coached Liberty Christian high school in Argyle, Texas, for five years. Some believe he’s destined to coach the Dallas Cowboys, one of these days. He’ll now commence getting coaching experience at the college level.

Witten played college football at Tennessee from 2000 through 2002. The Cowboys made him a third-round pick in 2003.

He spent 15 years in Dallas, retiring for a one-year stint on Monday Night Football before returning to the Cowboys in 2019. He finished his career with the Raiders in 2020.

An 11-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro, Witten is a finalist for the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class. It’s his first year of eligibility.

Witten is fourth on the all-time reception list, with 1,228.