Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Ohio on concealed weapons charge

  
Published January 8, 2026 02:33 PM

Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Lakewood, Ohio on Wednesday.

According to police records obtained by WKYC, Lattimore was arrested on charges of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. Lattimore was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for expired license plates and other violations, and, per the police report, was arrested after failing to inform officers that there were firearms in the vehicle.

“We have been made aware of the arrest and are gathering more information,” the Commanders said in a statement. “We are in communication with the NFL League Office and have no further comment at this time.”

Lattimore appeared in nine games this season and is under contract for the 2026 season.