Giants request head coaching interview with Broncos ST coordinator Darren Rizzi

  
Published January 8, 2026 12:42 PM

The Giants have met or will meet with Kevin Stefanski, Raheem Morris, and Antonio Pierce this week, and they’re adding another candidate with head coaching experience to the list of candidates for their head coaching vacancy.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants have requested an interview with Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

Rizzi is in his first season on Denver’s staff, but he worked with Sean Payton in New Orleans before remaining with the Saints when Dennis Allen was their head coach. Rizzi became the interim head coach when Allen was fired during the 2024 season. He went 3-5 in that role.

Rizzi can have a virtual interview with the Giants this week, but a second, in-person conversation would have to wait until the Broncos are eliminated or for the week between the conference title game and the Super Bowl.