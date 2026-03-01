Report: Vikings will move on from RB Aaron Jones, other veterans

The Vikings have landed in a salary-cap crunch. They’ll be slashing contracts in order to get in compliance.

After going all in last year (on every position but quarterback), the Vikings are currently slated to be $43 million over the brand-new $301.2 million salary cap. All teams need to be under the limit by 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11.

To help get there, the Vikings will be releasing (or possibly trading) running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Both players are represented by agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The moves will create $18.65 million in cap space, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

Per Seifert, other players who could be released include defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and center Ryan Kelly. Cap space also can be created by restructuring the contracts of receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and tackle Brian O’Neill.

The cap purge will put a premium on spending wisely in 2026 — and on getting more out of their draft picks.

Hovering over the entire organization is the quarterback question. Who will they add to a depth chart currently led by third-year first-rounder J.J. McCarthy?

They need to have someone who’ll push him. To supplant him, if he doesn’t develop sufficiently. To replace him, if/when he’s injured again.