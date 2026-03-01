 Skip navigation
Report: David Montgomery wants out of Detroit, Lions looking for Day 3 pick

  
Published March 1, 2026 11:16 AM

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said in January that the team would consider trading running back David Montgomery this offseason and a report on Sunday indicates that’s something Montgomery would like to see happen.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Montgomery would like to move on to another team. Fowler adds that the Lions would be looking for a “decent” Day 3 pick in the draft in return for a player who has moved behind Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield pecking order in Detroit.

Montgomery responded to the report on Twitter by writing “damn, Dmo told you that?” and Holmes said this week that the Lions would love to have him back, although he acknowledged that “a player has to want to be in a certain place as well.”

Montgomery, who is heading into his eighth NFL season, ran 158 times for 716 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.