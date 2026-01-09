 Skip navigation
Lions expect to discuss trading David Montgomery this offseason

  
Published January 9, 2026 03:58 AM

Lions running back David Montgomery was phased out of the offense in favor of Jahmyr Gibbs in 2025, and Montgomery may be out of Detroit entirely in 2026.

General Manager Brad Holmes said moving Montgomery to a team that would use him more is a possibility.

“Those are conversations that we’re going to have to have because got a lot of respect for that player,” Holmes said, via the Detroit Free Press. “He deserves to be in a situation where his skill set can be utilized. And so yeah, would love it for it to be here, but if it can’t be here, then you would have to just see what you can work out the best for him.”

Holmes said he’d still like to find a way to keep Montgomery, who has two years left on his contract and is due $6 million in 2026.

“I hope it doesn’t, because we love David Montgomery. He’s a good football player and wish we would have been able to get more utilization from him,” Holmes said.

The 28-year-old Montgomery had a career-low 158 carries for a career-low 716 yards in 2025. He did not start any games, while Gibbs started all 17. If the Lions can find a a team that views Montgomery as a starter, it would make sense for all sides for the Lions to trade him.