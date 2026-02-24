Brad Holmes on David Montgomery: We want to put 2025 in the rear view, move forward

For a couple of years, the Lions were able to balance playing both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs at running back, with each player accounting for at least 1,100 yards from scrimmage and at least 11 total touchdowns.

But things were a little different in 2025, with Montgomery’s role noticeably reduced as Gibbs continues to ascend.

In January, Detroit General Manager Bud Holmes said that trading Montgomery to a team that could utilize him more was an option for the offseason.

But Montgomery still has two years left on his contract with the Lions and both Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell expressed a desire to keep the running back during their respective Tuesday press conferences.

“I’ve been in touch with David’s agent, his representation,” Holmes said, adding the two sides have had “healthy dialogue.”

“We love David. He’s a great player. We’d love to have him. Kind of want to put last year in the rear view and just move forward. But, obviously, a player has to want to be in a certain place as well. So those conversations are still fluid and we’re just trying to see how it goes.”

Campbell noted how much he’d like to have Montgomery back and it sounds like new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing does, too.

“Certainly, he knows how I feel,” Campbell said. “Drew loves him — who wouldn’t? This guy’s a heck of a back. And so, we’ll just see where everything’s at. Certainly, there’s been healthy conversions … David’s a pro, so we’ll figure this out.”

Montgomery did not start a game in 2025, finishing with 716 yards rushing with eight touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 192 yards. In 2024, Montgomery had rushed for 775 yards with 12 touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 341 yards in just 14 games. Montgomery was on the field for 37 percent of the offensive snaps, which, ironically, was not much of a reduction from 2024, when he was on the field for 41 percent of offensive snaps in games played.